Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Bruce Adams Quartet as part of Manannan Festival at Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Chris Sullivan Sax at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Totally 80s at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Shadows at Sunset at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin in the Pinewood, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.
Monday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
Tuesday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
