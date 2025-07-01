Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Bruce Adams Quartet as part of Manannan Festival at Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin, 7.30pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Chris Sullivan Sax at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Totally 80s at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- Shadows at Sunset at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin in the Pinewood, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.

Monday

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

Tuesday

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.