I need to be honest here - slapstick comedy with a dash of horror? Not usually my scene.
In fact, when Little Shop of Horrors first came up in conversation, I half expected a low-budget Halloween panto. (I know, scandalous!)
My first instinct? Panic Google. I got as far as ‘1986 American horror comedy musical’ before slamming my laptop shut.
So, I decided to do something wildly out of character: I went in blind. No plot spoilers. No character deep-dives. Not even a trailer. Just vibes, chaos, and a vague fear of sentient plants.
From the moment show producer Alex Toohey led me down a back alley off Finch Road and up a narrow staircase to the rehearsal space, I knew I was in for something different.
Backstage was buzzing - racks of costumes, castmates casually running lines, the pianist warming up in the corner.
Yes, this was a rehearsal. No lights. No set. No glitz or glam. Just pure, raw, unfiltered talent. This peek behind the curtain was proof that when the talent is this good, the magic is already there.
From the opening number ‘Da-Doo’, I was floored. What an opening! A symphony of voices and a busy, chaotic, yet perfectly choreographed dance number gave me the feeling I was on the gritty streets of New York.
The trio of vocalists were a lot less urchins and a lot more Disney’s Hercules Muses, from sassy dialogue to unreal harmonies. Every time they stepped in, it felt like the whole room tilted toward them.
It’d be remiss of me not to talk about ‘Feed Me (Git It)’ - gritty, sinister, and an absolute bop to boot. It’s the kind of number that makes you want to cheer and cringe at the same time.
Then there’s Seymour (Jack Divers). Sweet, awkward, a little sneaky, and just enough wilful ignorance to keep you torn between rooting for him and yelling at him.
I want to tell you about every character and their own uniqueness and hilarity - from Audrey’s (Meg Walker) sweet demeanour and questionable taste in men, to Mushnik’s (Neil Calling) brilliant switch-up from tyrant to…daddy?
The whole cast radiated chemistry and a passion for the story that was incredibly endearing.
Just to reiterate: this was a rehearsal. Sweatpants and hoodies, an unfinished set, and sheer talent.
If the company are capable of delivering this under fluorescent lighting, I can’t imagine the heights the full production will reach.
Don’t make the mistake I almost did by writing it off as outdated or niche - Little Shop of Horrors is sharp, hilarious, and surprisingly relevant, with themes of greed and dreams of grandeur.
It hits every note: from slapstick to sinister, toe-tapping musical highs to darker, deeper undertones.
Two Feathers Productions have truly outdone themselves - I’m already booked in for opening night and, until then, I’m off to kill the plants in my room, just in case.
Two Feathers Productions’ ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ will be staged at the Gaiety Theatre between July 12 and 19.