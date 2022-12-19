Rushen Silver Band held its inaugural Christmas Carol Train last week.
The event, which sold out weeks in advance, saw passengers disembark at stations between Port Erin and Castletown to enjoy carols on the platforms.
On its return to Port Erin station, the band performed for a final time while passengers tucked into tea, coffee and mince pies.
Following its success, the band are hoping it will become an annual event.
Rushen Silver Band chairman Chris Weldon said: ‘The event went really well.
‘We were delighted with the support and the number of people who came.
‘It was a very festive atmosphere and fantastic to hear 180 people singing carols with the band.
‘The weather was fine which meant everyone could relax and enjoy the refreshments from the Whistlestop Cafe while listening to Christmas music.
‘We have received very positive feedback and are hoping to make this an annual event.’