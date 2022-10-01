It’s often the shy ones who are stars of show
Comedy stage hypnotist Robert Temple will perform at the Gaiety Theatre next Wednesday
Comedy stage hypnotist Robert Temple says the audience of his new show will laugh until they are red in the face.
Temple has performed more than 2,000 shows during his career and hypnotised more than 20,000 people.
He will be performing at the Gaiety Theatre on Wednesday next week (October 12).
He told Island Life: ‘I learned hypnosis from a couple of stage hypnotists who had been going for 20-plus years, along with some self-study.
‘My first shows were done just after watching DVDs and reading books from the age of 14-16, then I took mentorship from the guys.’
He added: ‘I’ve performed somewhere over 2,000-plus shows now, hypnotising over 20,000 in the course of that.
‘That’s in theatres now but I cut my teeth and learned my craft in holiday resorts in Greece, corporate events, the UK pubs and clubs circuit, comedy clubs, etc.’
The Hypnotist: Red Raw is described as a brand new show where volunteers from the audience unlock their imaginations and create a once-in-a-lifetime show of improvised comedy under the influence of hypnosis - live on stage.
Things will be imagined, people’s identities forgotten, changed and their reality completely altered. All in the spirit of a ruddy good laugh.
No actors are used. Instead, members of the audience are asked to volunteer if they would like to participate at the start of the performance.
Temple told Island Life: ‘A whole variety of people often take part.
‘Sometimes I’m surprised by how it’s the quiet and shy-seeming ones who can become the absolute stars of the show, as it’s an amazing and empowering way to let down their inhibitions and just go wild.
‘Of course you also get your extraverts, performers and people who really want a chance to explore what their mind can do.’
The show, which starts at 7.30pm, is not suitable for under 15s.
Tickets cost £20 for adults and £18 for seniors/students.
They are available from the Villa Gaiety box office on 600555, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal or online at villagaiety.com
