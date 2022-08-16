It’s the final countdown for latest Space landing
Subscribe newsletter
Liverpool indie band Space will finally land on Manx shores at the end of the month after three previous shows were postponed due to Covid-19.
The band is set to perform at Port St Mary town hall on Saturday, August 27, halfway through a 50-date tour of the British Isles.
Deep South Music Festival event organiser Chris Carr said: ‘This event has been a very long time coming and we cannot hide our excitement, to see the return of one of the best live bands to hit these shores in the past 20 years.
‘When we first witnessed these guys, close up at Deep South Festival 2016, it was a real baptism of what real live music should represent and a memory to a capacity crowd on a night, they will never forget.
‘We are delighted to have secured the services of Port St Mary town hall for this event and thank the commissioners for embracing and encouraging live music events such as these.
‘The intimacy that this building provides will almost guarantee an electric atmosphere on the evening.’
During the lockdown, Space used their time to write and record a new studio album, ‘Music for pleasure, Music for pain’.
The band are really happy with the new album, which was recorded in the Liverpool studio and mastered at Abbey Road studios.
Followers of the band will be familiar with their best known hits of the 90s ‘Female of the Species’, ‘Me and You Versus the World’, ‘Neighbourhood’, ‘The Ballad of Tom Jones’, a duet with Cerys Matthews of Catatonia, ‘Dark Clouds’, ‘Avenging Angels’ and ‘Begin Again’.
Space are noted as one of the more weird and ambitious bands to have come out of the Brit-Pop scene during the 90s, fusing dark and mysterious lyrical content with intricate, catchy and jangly melodies, along with the unique sci-fi influenced synth lines that they’ve come to be known for.
Support was due to come from Liverpool singer songwriter Satin Beige. But she has been replaced with the island’s very own Scouser, Ian Thompson.
Tickets bought for the postponed dates/venues are still valid.
There will be no licensed bar at the town hall so people may bring their own drinks.
For ticket information go to www.ticketor.com/towerhouse
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |