Truman Falls and Jeff Jepson are playing together live for the first time.
They will both be performing original music - a mixture of new tracks and old favourites - at The Institute, in Laxey, on Saturday (July 22).
Jeff will also be joining Truman Falls for their set on electric guitar duties.
Simon Rea (vocals/guitars) said: ‘Rehearsals have been as liberating as they have been enjoyable for all concerned.’
He added: ‘Jeff played banjo on Silverdale and although we’ve all played together before for gigs such as our charity fundraiser Lesh Shee as Graih, we’ve never joined forces.
‘Jeff is a great melodic guitar player and I thought his feel would complement our sound so I asked if he’d like to join forces. I’m very happy he said yes.’
Jeff said: ‘It has been a lot of fun being a sideman for a change, making some different noises with the selection of effects pedals I normally just use for recording, and just jamming with a band again.’
Truman Falls are mixing their third album, Silverdale.
Simon told Island Life: ‘I wouldn’t say this is a concept album but there is a thin thread that runs throughout. All these tracks were written either in or around, or about, Silverdale so it wasn’t hard to find the title.
‘The hiccup that was Covid put everyone on hold so we are making up for lost time meaning as soon as this album’s finished and released we’ll be straight on to the fourth album which is already written.’
The band also features Dave Armstrong, Paul Teare and Martyn Thomas. Simon said they were looking forward to playing again at the Institute.
Jeff said he has been working on songs for an album for ages now, ‘endlessly tweaking and tinkering’.
‘I have my own home studio, so the rates are reasonable,’ he joked. ‘But it means it’s easy to not finish anything, as you can always go back to it.
‘It’s going to be a mixture of simple, stripped down, folk-esque acoustic guitar and vocal tracks, and some more layered, dense arrangements.’
Last summer, Jeff took part in Three Legs Productions’ show Once at the Gaiety Theatre, which him saw learn to play the drums.
‘I’ve been having fun trying to record drum parts, though the more complex drum tracks were performed by the multi-talented Martyn Thomas, who’ll be joining me at the Institute on electric guitar,’ he said.
Jeff added: ‘I promised at my last gig that I’d have something ready at least by the end of the year - and I also have a four-track Christmas EP in the works, so it’ll have to be before then!’
You can hear Truman Falls’ back catalogue and singles from Silverdale on digital sites. Keep tabs on Jeff’s progress by signing up to the mailing list on his website jeffjepson.co.uk
Doors open at 7.30pm. Tickets (£5) are available online at ticketlab.co.uk/event and search for Truman Falls. Remaining tickets available on the door.