Isle of Man Festival of Choirs winner Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir has appointed a new musical director.
Jenni Garrett has stepped down from the role but will continue to be associated with the choir as honorary vice president.
And Julian Power, who was awarded the BEM in 2018 for his services to the island’s music scene, has agreed to take up the baton in her place.
Julia Griffiths continues as accompanist.
The choir is planning their 2024 programme of events, including hosting visiting male voice choirs from Barrow, Cornwall, and Bridgend in South Wales.
Lon Dhoo are continually looking for new recruits to join their ranks. Any men who love singing are welcome along to join them.
There is no audition required and anyone who is unsure about male voice choir singing can go along for a trial period to see if it is for them.
The choir practises in Douglas on Wednesdays from 7.30pm.
Anyone interested should contact secretary Gary Corkhill on [email protected] or call or message him on 498773.