Talented singer Jessie Quigley has been accepted into the Glyndebourne Youth Academy.
The King William’s College student was one of 25 singers chosen from about 150 who auditioned for a place at the prestigious opera house’s academy.
The classical singing development programme supports talented performers aged 14 to 19 from across the British Isles.
Lower sixth student Jessie, aged 17, said: ‘During the audition process we spent time working on our stance, positioning and alignment whilst singing, before performing our prepared programme to the selection panel.
‘I am really pleased to be given this opportunity and can’t wait to take part in the rehearsals and workshops, which begin later this month.’
Jessie will work with industry professionals to learn about classical music, exploring singing, movement, drama, text and languages.
She will participate in a mixture of online and in-person sessions, culminating in a day-long workshop in May next year.
King William’s College director of music Steve Daykin said: ‘We are delighted to hear of this amazing achievement for Jessie. She is an incredibly gifted and committed musician who is involved in a vast array of groups on the island, alongside her contribution to school ensembles.
‘I have no doubt she will learn a great deal from this opportunity and that it will further enhance her experiences as a musician.’
Glyndebourne, in the Sussex Downs, was founded in 1934 and is one of the most celebrated opera houses in the world.