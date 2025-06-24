Parodos Theatre Company has announced that it will be showcasing a new play written by a local playwright this August.
‘In Their Blood’ is an original play written by actor Orry Wilson, and revolves around the lives of miners and their families in the Isle of Man in 1833.
It explores themes of ambition, love, betrayal and the harsh realities of life in a mining community.
The play follows Aldyn, a young miner with dreams of going to America to seek a better life. His mother, Mona, and father, Cian, have different views on his ambitions.
Mona is concerned about his relationship with Breeshey, a young woman in the village, while Cian is more focused on his own struggles and infidelities.
Aldyn's relationship with Breeshey becomes complicated when she reveals she is pregnant.
Torn between his dreams and his responsibilities, Aldyn decides to leave for America. However, his plans are disrupted when he is accused of stealing silver from the mine and challenged to a duel by Dr Quayle, Breeshey's father.
Dr Quayle wounds Aldyn but spares his life, demanding that he leave for America and dedicate his life to helping others.
As Aldyn prepares to leave, he learns that Dr Quayle has died from illness, and he is falsely accused of murder by Juan, a jealous miner.
Aldyn clears his name and bids farewell to Breeshey and Cian, setting sail for America. He asks Mona to help Breeshey raise their child, and she reluctantly agrees.
The play is expected to last approximately two hours, with a 15-minute interval halfway through.
In Their Blood will take place at King's Court Theatre, King William's College, Castletown, from Thursday, August 14 to Saturday, August 16 (all shows beginning at 7.30pm).