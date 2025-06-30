Internationally acclaimed ensemble Portico Quartet is set to perform in an exclusive concert this year in the Isle of Man, marking their only scheduled live appearance in the British Isles this year.
The event, hosted by local live music promoters ‘Waves of Wonder’, will take place at Kings Court Theatre at King William’s College in Castletown on Saturday, September 13.
Waves of Wonder, a community-focused initiative, is working to position the island as a cultural destination through a three-year strategy of staging high-calibre live music events.
The group aims to blend global talent with local creativity while fostering sustainable growth in the island's arts and tourism sectors.
The combination of internationally recognised and local performers reflects the organisation’s commitment to ‘celebrating’ the island’s cultural identity. The organisation’s mission also includes employing local staff, engaging with creative communities, and offering events that appeal to a diverse audience.
A spokesperson from Waves of Wonder said: ‘We believe that access to extraordinary cultural events enriches wellbeing and strengthens our connection to place.
‘Music and art have the power to foster pride and belonging, and we’re excited to be part of that story.
‘Our audience includes music lovers and audio explorers, fans of experimental, ambient and electronic music, locals and visitors from across (UK and Ireland) and international travellers seeking rare experiences.’
Talking about the upcoming concert, the spokesperson added: ‘Let Portico Quartet take you on a journey through their unique musical world.
‘They have defied categorisation over the course of six studio albums. From their 2007 Mercury Music Prize nominated breakthrough “Knee-Deep in the North Sea” through to the longform minimalist inspired “Terrain” in 2021.
‘For this rare and intimate concert, the band will perform music from their rich back catalogue as well as a few tasters from their upcoming release (currently in the making).
‘Portico Quartet are Duncan Bellamy on drums, Milo Fitzpatrick on bass, Jack Wyllie on saxophones and Taz Modi on hang drums and keyboards.’
The concert will also feature performances by Kitterland, a Manx electronic improvisation act, and Soundology, an Isle of Man-based sound artist.
‘Kitterland is a musical project between Tibor Miklos and Joff Whitten, working with filmmaker Anthony Dalton,’ the spokesperson added.
‘Together, they create live, improvised cinematic music using analogue synths, looping pedals, guitars, and voice.
‘Their first film, 2121, has been screened a number of times across the island and beyond, and features a live set recorded in the Sound Café, set to views of the island from sunrise to sunset.
‘Soundology is led by Amy Howse, a sound artist with intricate knowledge of the transformative power of sound.
‘Using gongs, crystal bowls, and other resonant instruments, she creates immersive sonic experiences that transcend traditional sound bath practices.’
To find out more about the upcoming concert, to purchase tickets and learn more about Waves of Wonder, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.com/wavesofwonder/e-vxkpyx