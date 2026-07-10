Young people aged between seven and 17 are being encouraged to explore their creativity this summer through a packed programme of workshops at Kensington Arts.
Running throughout August, the 2026 Summer Holiday Programme will offer a range of practitioner-led sessions designed to build confidence, encourage collaboration and develop new creative skills in a supportive environment.
Participants will have the chance to try activities across digital media, visual arts and performance, allowing them to explore different creative interests while gaining hands-on experience in a variety of artistic disciplines.
The programme also forms part of the Holiday Activity Scheme and Teenage Activity Group (TAG), delivered in partnership with the Department of Education, Sport and Culture and Autism in Mann.
The initiative is designed to support autistic children and young people, as well as those with social communication needs and learning disabilities, by providing accessible and engaging creative opportunities during the school holidays.
Workshops will run daily from 8.45am until 4pm throughout August, with families able to book either full weeks or individual days, providing flexibility to suit different schedules.
Emma Goodson, creative development co-ordinator at Kensington Arts, said the programme provides an environment where young people can grow both creatively and personally.
She said: ‘Kensington Arts is a vibrant space for young people to explore ideas, express themselves creatively and discover their artistic voice in a supportive environment.
‘The summer programme is designed to encourage participants to fully immerse themselves within a balanced and well-paced structure.’
As well as developing practical creative skills, the workshops aim to help participants build confidence, work collaboratively with others and discover new interests in a welcoming environment.
Further information, including workshop details, age ranges and booking information, is available on the Kensington Arts website.