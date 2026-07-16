An island woman has spoken of her shock after winning £150,000 in a ‘Hitting It Big’ online competition, revealing how the life-changing prize will help her family achieve long-held dreams.
Thirty-year-old Ellie Bridges from Douglas said she rarely enters the competition unless the potential prize is substantial.
‘I only play when it’s money and if it’s a big amount. The tickets were 50p and I bought 20,’ she said.
The win means Ellie can now upgrade her family car, something she has wanted to do for a long time.
She said: ‘My car isn’t the best and for ages I’ve wanted a nice big ‘mum’ car, so now I can finally get one.’
The prize will also allow Ellie and her partner to invest in their family home. Having bought their house last year, they have already been thinking about the future.
‘Me and my partner bought a house last year but with my son living with us there isn’t much room for more children, so the money will be going towards an extension to eventually have the room for more children.’
Ellie admitted she had no idea she had won until she was contacted by the competition team after missing several phone calls from an unfamiliar number.
‘I didn’t watch the draw so when I won I didn’t realise. An unknown number rang me four times but I just didn’t want to answer because I didn’t know who it was until he messaged me saying it was Hitting It Big. I shot straight out of bed and rang him back.’
‘I woke up my partner straight away while I was on the phone and when I hung up I called my mum to tell her. She screamed down the phone and just couldn’t believe it.’