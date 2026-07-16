The search is on for the Isle of Man's next generation of storytellers and illustrators following the launch of the 2026 Creative Writing Competition.
Organised by children's author Rob Cowley, founder of the Manx Bedtime Stories Project, the competition gives young people aged six to 13 the chance to see their work published while helping to raise money for island children's charities.
Entrants are invited to create original stories inspired by kindness, friendship and caring for the planet, all served with a touch of Manx magic.
Artists are also encouraged to illustrate the stories, with collaborations between writers and illustrators welcomed.
The competition runs until the end of September, allowing schools to take part as a class project when the new academic year begins, while also giving children the opportunity to develop their ideas over the summer holidays.
It follows the success of last year's competition, which resulted in the publication of ‘The BIG Book of Magical Manx Tales’.
Featuring stories and illustrations created by young island authors and artists, the book raised £1,000 for Bridge the Gap and more than £1,000 for the Children's Ward at Noble's Hospital.
Rob said: ‘Young writers have such wonderful imaginations and last year's entrants embraced the themes of kindness, friendship and saving the planet by weaving stories that were often rooted in Manx culture. It was a joy to see their creativity come to life and I'm incredibly excited to discover this year's magical tales.’
Every story selected for publication will receive a prize, with awards also presented for the five best illustrations.
Entries created using artificial intelligence will not be eligible.
Rob added: ‘Whether children love writing, drawing or both, this is a fantastic opportunity to be creative, work together and perhaps even see their work published.’
The initiative is once again supported by developers Dandara.
Further information is available on Rob's Facebook page, with posters displayed in schools, libraries, bookshops and museums across the island.