Laugh, boo and hiss at alternative pantomime
Tickets have gone on sale for Hello Little People’s alternative Christmas pantomime, Beauty and the Yeast.
Co-producers Michelle James and Chloe Shimmin will be performing the hour-long interactive show at Noa Bakehouse, in North Quay, Douglas, from December 23 to 29.
Chloe told Island Life: ‘Each year we produce our alternative pantomime, where we put our Hello Little People twist on a traditional story.
‘Michelle and I like to challenge each other to come up with the funniest alternative pantomime name – the one that makes us laugh the most usually becomes our show.
‘When we got the brilliant opportunity to perform the show at Noa Bakehouse, Beauty and the Yeast came organically.’
Chloe explained the story is about a selfish, greedy Queen who falls under the spell of a wicked enchantress, who strips her of her crown and all her nice things.
The enchantress leaves behind only an hourglass. If the Queen can learn to love another, and earn their love in return, by the time the last grain of sand falls – then the spell will be broken.
Years pass, and all hope of reversing the curse is gone, until Beauty, a vibrant young woman, becomes trapped in the castle and thrown into the old, dusty bakery.
With the help of the cutlery, the mixing bowl and the eggs-box, Beauty will find her own voice and help the Queen to learn love and kindness.
Chloe said: ‘Creating a show is always an exciting challenge. We begin from scratch and focus on what message we want to share with our audience: what we want them to feel when they leave our show.
‘Once we have found the heart of the story – well, then it’s all about what makes us laugh the most.
‘Beauty having a Croiss-Aunt gave us a good chuckle!’
The pantomime is suitable for all ages but best suited to children aged four-plus.
Asked what the audience can expect, she said: ‘Sixty minutes of fast-paced fun, catchy songs and coffee on the house.
‘A relaxed, joyful atmosphere where children have the freedom to shout, move and become immersed in the action. Get ready to laugh, boo and hiss!’
Beauty and the Yeast follows on from Cinderfella, Yessir in 2021 and Juan and the Beanstalk in 2020.
Limited tickets are available for Beauty and the Yeast.
They are available to buy online at hellolittlepeople.com
Performances take place from December 23 to 29 at 4pm, plus 1.30pm on Christmas Eve.
