Laxey Duck Races prove to be a quacking success
Laxey Duck Races 2022
The annual Laxey Duck races were in full swing over the weekend in the village’s Valley Gardens.
Saturday’s event was a huge success, with up to 4,000 people in attendance to see IQ-EQ take first prize in the ‘Senior TT’. With eSports World Ltd and JJ Ribbons taking second and third places respectively.
The senior race needed a little helping hand from local fire services because of low water levels, but the later junior race went ahead without a hitch due to the heavy rainfall later in the day.
Another highlight was the last performance of the Purple Helmet stunt team who are retiring after 26 years entertaining Manx audiences.
A spokesperson for the Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust, which organised the day, said: ‘The Purple Helmets performances were a highlight of the day and were a hilarious send off to such an infamous group of bikers who will be missed.
‘Overall a “quackers” day out, and thank you to everyone involved for making it so special.’
There was also live music on show featuring Jimmy Gillespie, Jamie Blackburn, Barefoot Revolution and Buncha Skankers.
This year was also the first year in which a duck customisation competition was held, with Oak Group IoM Ltd taking the crown.
The trust is asking for feedback about the event.
You can answer its survey on Facebook at @laxeyandlonanheritagetrust.