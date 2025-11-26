A much-loved Christmas charity concert will return to St Ninian’s Church in Douglas on Friday, December 12, marking 10 years since the event first began bringing festive cheer and vital support to good causes in the Isle of Man.
Organised annually by musicians Jeff Jepson and Simon Rea, with help from bandmates, friends and church staff, the Lesh Shee as Graih concert has grown from a modest fundraiser into a widely loved community celebration.
The event was originally created to support Graih, the former Douglas-based charity that worked with people experiencing homelessness. Although homelessness in the island is often less visible than in major UK cities, the need was real, and the concert helped raise essential funds for those struggling to keep a roof over their heads.
Following the closure of Graih, the organisers redirected their efforts to two other important local charities: the Isle of Man Foodbank and Crossroads.
This year’s concert promises the familiar blend of festive fun that regular attendees know well. Guests can look forward to a relaxed, bring-your-own-drinks evening, complete with homemade vegetarian stew, mince pies, tea and coffee.
Doors open at 7pm, and while the event takes place inside St Ninian’s Church, it is not a religious service - simply an inclusive night of music, community and goodwill.
The evening will feature performances from Jeff and a rotating line-up of his bandmates, alongside Simon’s band Truman Falls, who will deliver a selection of classic Christmas favourites. Special guest Lorcan O’Mahony, familiar to many from his appearances on the Gaiety Theatre stage, will add a Celtic twist to the festivities.
Jeff said it feels, ‘good to be back’ and ‘strange and amazing’ to still be hosting the event a decade later.
Seats can be reserved at jeffjepson.co.uk/gigs, and although walk-ins are welcome, organisers warn that tickets tend to sell quickly.
‘Lesh Shee as Graih’, meaning ‘With Peace and Love’ in Manx, continues to embody the true spirit of Christmas: community, charity and joyful music shared together.