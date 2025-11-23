The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service has paid tribute to Station Officer Henry Bertram Kenna, known as Bert, who died while responding to a fire in Douglas 60 years ago.
In a statement issued yesterday (Saturday), the service said it was taking a moment to remember the firefighter, who lost his life while tackling a blaze on Athol Street.
The service said: ‘Today we take a moment to remember the late Station Officer Henry Bertram Kenna (Bert), who tragically lost his life in the line of duty during a fire in Athol Street in Douglas 60 years ago today.’
Station Officer Kenna had entered the burning, smoke-filled building alone to carry out an initial search for anyone who might have been trapped inside.
When he later made his way back out of the property, he collapsed.
His colleagues fought to revive him, but he could not be saved.
The fire service also highlighted the sacrifice of another member of the Kenna family.
Bert’s brother, firefighter Robert Kenna, also died while on duty, losing his life during an incident at North Quay in 1938.
In its tribute, the service said: ‘We also take a moment to remember Robert Kenna, Bert’s brother, who likewise made the ultimate sacrifice while attending a fire on North Quay in 1938.
‘The legacy of the Kenna family and their dedication to public service will never be forgotten.’
The statement concluded with a solemn reflection: ‘NO GREATER LOVE HAS ANY MAN THAN TO LAY DOWN HIS LIFE FOR A FRIEND.’