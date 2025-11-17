‘Hop-Tu-Naa for Hospice’ brought together more than 100 people in fancy dress for an evening of live music, headlined by Red Hot Chilli Yessirs with support from Neptunes and Explicit Redaction, both featuring mainly musicians from the Isle of Man. The event raised £1,021.53 for Hospice Isle of Man, far exceeding expectations.
Organiser and Red Hot Chilli Yessirs lead guitarist Jordan Kirk said he was overwhelmed by the community’s response and hopes others will be inspired to support local causes as a result.
He said charity concert had become an important way for island musicians to give back, with live events offering a chance for communities to come together in a relaxed setting while raising money for services many families rely on. On the island, these grassroots efforts often form a steady backbone of fundraising, particularly for health-care charities.
The gig was held at Noa’s Bakehouse, which lies opposite the Sea Terminal in Douglas.
Jordan said the team at Noa’s bakehouse had offered the venue at no charge, something they had done for the band previously, adding that they were keen to back the Isle of Man’s music scene and were always supportive of charity events. Venues regularly play a key role in keeping grassroots music active by providing space, equipment and flexibility for performers, especially during busy periods when rehearsal or performance space can be limited.
Jordan’s father Ian became seriously unwell last April due to fast-progressing MS.
Jordan said his father’s existing medical issues were compounded around the time he received the AstraZeneca Covid vaccination, which he believed contributed to a rapid decline.
Ian spent several months in different hospital wards before being moved to Hospice Isle of Man for end-of-life care, and later to a care home.
‘Since last April my dad was bed-bound and in a wheelchair, unable to walk,’ Jordan said. ‘He always had to attend my gigs in a wheelchair from then.’
Ian’s final outing to one of his son’s performances was at Bushy’s TT village during the Isle of Man TT festival.
Jordan said one of the most important parts of the family’s experience at Hospice was the lack of visiting restrictions, allowing them to spend time with Ian whenever needed.
Hospice services often aim to give families as much time together as possible, providing a calm environment and practical support for relatives who may be juggling work, caring responsibilities or long journeys. Staff also allowed the family’s Springer spaniel Penny, whom Ian adored, to visit.
He hopes to repeat the event annually, with a different charity chosen each year.
‘Anyone can do their own cause for charity,’ he said. ‘It’s just to inspire people that it’s not impossible, even when you’re going through hardship.’