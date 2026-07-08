Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Granty at the Front Porch, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm to 11.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
Saturday
- Manx Punx All Dayer at the Outback, Douglas, from 12pm.
- Lee’s Karaoke Disco at the Haven, Port Erin, 4pm to 7pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Queen’s, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
- The Clypse at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Just Blame Pete at the Crosby, 5pm to 7.30pm.
- Pigs on the Wing at Peel Beach, 7pm to 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Calling all artists, authors, and musicians! If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent.