Farmhill in Douglas has been recognised as an exceptionally important area for the endangered swift.
Swifts visit the island for four months to nest before returning to central South Africa.
The recognition of Farmhill as a ‘Swift Conservation Area’ is intended to raise awareness of these rare and fascinating birds.
Although swifts and their nest sites are legally protected they have declined by more than 50% in the Isle of Man since the year 2000.
The main reason for this decline is that many of their traditional nest sites in old stone buildings and under eaves have been lost due to renovations, often without the owner knowing that the swifts use these holes.
They are site-faithful so unlikely to go elsewhere. They live on insects such as aphids and this insect life is in decline as well.
In 2023 the Manx Action for Swifts (a joint project of Manx Bird Club and Manx BirdLife) found only 42 occupied nest sites in the island's towns.
However, a Farmhill resident has discovered that the area has at least 22 nest sites this year. This makes Farmhill by far the most important area for swifts in the island.
A spokesperson said: ‘The purpose of this project is to encourage people to be more aware and appreciative of these fast acrobatic birds.
‘It offers help to those who wish to make changes to their rooves and eaves so they can plan ahead to take account of swifts.
‘It is possible to undertake roof works at times of year which avoid nesting swifts between late April and early August.
‘For example measures can be taken to provide alternative holes as close as possible to the original hole using swift bricks in new extensions.
‘Those without swifts in their property can also put up swift boxes to encourage them as returning young birds need new nest sites.
‘We are holding a swift walk on Monday, July 13, starting at Ballacottier School car park at 7.30pm.
‘Everyone is welcome to join us. Youngsters accompanied by an adult please.’