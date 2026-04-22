The Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival will return from this weekend, bringing a packed programme of performance and competition to the island’s cultural calendar.
Commonly known as ‘The Guild’, the event will run for eight days from Saturday, April 25 through to May 2 at the Villa Marina, welcoming performers of all ages and abilities.
Now in its 134th year, the festival remains one of the Isle of Man’s most enduring cultural traditions.
Its roots can be traced back to 1888, when the first even, then known as the Isle of Man Fine Art and Industrial Guil, was held.
Choir competitions followed in 1892, with solo vocal classes introduced two years later as the festival continued to expand.
Over more than a century, The Guild has evolved into a wide-ranging celebration of the performing arts.
Today, competitors take part in disciplines including solo singing, poetry reading, instrumental music, choirs, brass bands and dance, with participants ranging from primary school pupils to adults.
The festival has long played a key role in nurturing the island’s strong musical heritage.
Through its competitive format, it has provided generations of performers with motivation to develop their talents and showcase their abilities in front of adjudicators and audiences alike.
One of the highlights of the week is the prestigious Cleveland Medal competition, widely regarded as the festival’s pinnacle.
The award, donated annually by the Cleveland, Ohio Manx Society in the United States, is contested by the three highest-marked female and three highest-marked male competitors drawn from the week’s special solo classes.
The Guild has been staged at the Villa Marina since 1947 and continues to attract large numbers of entrants and spectators each year.
It is also a member of the British and International Federation of Festivals, placing it within a wider network of similar events across the British Isles and beyond.
There’s been a change at the helm for this year’s event.
Anne Clarke has stepped down as chairman, closing a chapter marked by resilience, elegance and deep commitment to the island’s most historic cultural festival.
Anne, whose particular passion lies in caring for The Guild’s extensive collection of silverware, guided the organisation through some of its most challenging years.
Her tenure coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought difficult decisions and unavoidable cancellations.
Despite these obstacles, she steered the festival with steady assurance, later overseeing its return to health in more prosperous seasons.
A familiar and glamorous presence at the Villa Marina, Anne has long been admired for her polished presentation and warm engagement with competitors and audiences alike.
The chairmanship has now been passed to organist John Riley MBE, who earlier this year paid tribute to Anne’s dedication and long service.
Alongside the performances at this year’s event, visitors will be able to enjoy refreshments from local vendors, including Filbey’s Little Food Shack and Coffee Barista, throughout the week.
Organisers say the event continues to offer ‘something for everyone’, whether taking part or supporting from the audience.