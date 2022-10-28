Live music for the weekend
Subscribe newsletter
Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Phil Rock at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, from 4pm to 6pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Outback, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.
- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
-Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Brown Sugar at 1886, Douglas.
- Alex Cowley at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
Saturday
- No One Died at Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.
- Toby Higgins at The Manor, Willaston, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Lost Dogs Pearl Jam tribute at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- 3 Million at 1886, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Dave Holland at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Terence George and Stuart Perks at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
Sunday
- Traditional music afternoon session at Laxey Sailing Club, Laxey.
- Lauren Gray at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Riffs Open Mic at 7.30pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 8.30pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |