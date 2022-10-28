Live music for the weekend

Thursday 3rd November 2022 3:30 am
Harvey Mushman will be playing at Jaks, in Douglas, on Saturday from 10pmPhoto: Vannin Photos (Gary Weightman VanninPhotos )

Tonight (Thursday)

- Power On Music presents Aaron Harwood at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Phil Rock at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, from 4pm to 6pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Outback, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

-Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Brown Sugar at 1886, Douglas.

- Alex Cowley at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.

Saturday

- Joe Russell at House of Manannan Foyer Lunchtime Concert, Peel, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

- No One Died at Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.

- Toby Higgins at The Manor, Willaston, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Black Diamond Promotions presents David Castro singing Soul, pop and Reggae at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- Lost Dogs Pearl Jam tribute at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- 3 Million at 1886, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Dave Holland at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Terence George and Stuart Perks at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- DJ, karaoke and disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

Sunday

- Traditional music afternoon session at Laxey Sailing Club, Laxey.

- Lauren Gray at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, followed by Riffs Open Mic at 7.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 8.30pm.

