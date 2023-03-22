Tonight (Thursday)
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Elmo Ashall-Kelly at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm-midnight.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Ed Force One, Iron Maiden tribute, at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Highwayman, Peel, 9.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Acoustic Delight featuring John Gregory, Jon Lightfield and Jeff Jepson at Peel Centenary Centre’s Atholl Room, 7.30pm. Tickets £5.
- Open mic with acoustic sets from Jamie Blackburn and Nathan Thompson at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Toby Higgins at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm-midnight.
- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Lost Dogs, Pearl Jam tribute, at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- 995 at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Night Time Tennis at The Railway, Douglas.
- Looney and the Vikings at The Creek, Peel.
- The Hunters at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm-4pm.
- Ideal Forgery at The British, Douglas, 3pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Riffs open mic at 7.30pm. All performers welcome.
Wednesday
- Derek, John and Margaid in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.