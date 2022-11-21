Live music to enjoy this weekend
Tonight (Thursday)
- DreadMann presents Relative Impact at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at The Blind Pig, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Phil Rock at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm.
- Mike Wade and Ian Allen, followed by Paul and Annie at the Atholl Room at the Centenary Centre, Peel, 8pm. Free entry but donations gratefully received.
- Open Mic Night with Eugene Wilson at The Crosby, in Crosby, 8.30pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Ellan Vannin Hotel, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, at 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Nathan Thompson and Stuart Perks at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
Saturday
- Compton Vaults Events presents Heavy Mental Health 3 in aid of Isle Listen and the Isle of Man Foodbank at Secret Pizza, Castletown, from midday to midnight. Band line up: Rock Project, CU Next Friday, Drop Kick The Fish, Helen Morrison, Dorraghey, Half Naked Headline, Dusty Plankton, Motorleg, Moder, Aeons and Persian Doormats. Tickets allocated on the door for the lunchtime session. Food and drink served all day.
- Rob Middleton at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm-1.30pm.
- Alex Harris at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- C U Next Friday at The Railway, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Acoustic Atmosphere at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9.30pm to 12.30am.
- Sunset Jet at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Powercut at The Manor, Willaston.
- Sideways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at Sam Webbs, Douglas,
- Alex Cowley at The Whitehouse, Peel.
- The Boneyard at The Mitre, Ramsey.
Sunday
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm. Followed by Shades of Grey debut at 7.30pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 4pm.
- The Willows at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Paul and Annie at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm to 1.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
