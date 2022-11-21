Live music to enjoy this weekend

- Compton Vaults Events presents Heavy Mental Health 3 in aid of Isle Listen and the Isle of Man Foodbank at Secret Pizza, Castletown, from midday to midnight. Band line up: Rock Project, CU Next Friday, Drop Kick The Fish, Helen Morrison, Dorraghey, Half Naked Headline, Dusty Plankton, Motorleg, Moder, Aeons and Persian Doormats. Tickets allocated on the door for the lunchtime session. Food and drink served all day.