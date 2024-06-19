Jamie Horton, the man behind ‘Jamie’s Cheesey Disco’, has been a DJ for more than 35 years.
Starting out as a mobile/function DJ, Jamie has now taken his cheesey disco all over the island in places such as the Union in Castletown and the Haven in Port Erin for the last 20 years.
Here, Jamie picks his top-10 ‘dance floor fillers’:
1. I Want You Back - Michael Jackson
This is a great song to get people in the right mood. Also, for a DJ, it is a great transitional song with so many follow up options, such as keeping the music ‘soul’ or ‘motown’, or switching the genre to 80s, 90s or modern.
2. Proud Mary - Ike and Tina Turner
What an absolute banger! The first time you hear her say ‘rolling’ the floor goes crazy. It’s such a buzz. I tend to play an extended version as the original is just too short.
3. Gimme Gimme Gimme - ABBA
Who doesn’t like a bit of ABBA at a cheesey disco. Quite recently, I think this song has overtaken the likes of Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen in popularity and always gets people up dancing. It’s probably the song I get the most requests for.
4. Man I Feel Like A Woman - Shania Twain
This song is a guaranteed floor filler in the pubs I play in. As soon as I drop the first few bars the ladies rush to the dance floor, followed quickly by the rest of the room.
There seems to be a resurgence in popularity at the moment with country and western style music, so I think I will be playing this one for a long time to come.
5. I Want To Dance With Somebody - Whitney Houston
This is one of the many 80s tracks that guarantees a full dance floor of party people singing at the top of their voices. Top, top tune!
6. Don’t Stop Me Now - Queen
Well what can I say about this song and band that hasn’t already been said? Freddie Mercury was a genius and this song really ramps up a rooms atmosphere. If the night starts to lag a bit, I drop this one in to liven everybody back up again. It usually does the job.
7. Don’t Stop Believin’ - Journey
Quite possibly one of the best power ballads ever. A perfect ‘end of night’ classic that guarantees a fist pumping dance floor singing at the top of their lungs.
8. Crazy In Love - Beyonce
This song has always been popular but it is having a massive resurgence in people requesting it. This is another DJ friendly song with so many transitions to play after it.
9. Low - Flo Rida
This song always gets a great reaction, especially if played straight after Crazy in Love. When I video the crowd for my Facebook page, this is usually the song I do it to. It’s such a fun song.
10. Mr Blue Sky - Electric Light Orchestra
This is such a happy song and I always play it within the first two or three songs of the night.
It just sets the mood of the room as you can’t help but bop around to it. It also helps me to figure out who are the dancers and who are the foot tappers so I can steer the music towards the right audience.
It’s all about reading the room - that’s a DJ’s greatest skill, and this song helps me to do it.