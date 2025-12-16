Ruth Keggin Gell from Culture Vannin looks ahead to the Year of the Manx Language in the latest column from Culture Vannin. Ruth writes:
As the year draws to a close and we look ahead to January, many of us feel a pull towards learning or taking part in new and uplifting things.
Next year, 2026, will be Blein ny Gaelgey – Year of the Manx Language. If you’ve ever wanted to learn Manx, or brush up your skills, then this is the perfect time to ‘gear up’ your Gaelg (Manx)!
Scientific research shows that learning another language boosts our brain health in amazing ways. It helps to strengthen memory and long-term brain health; improves attention; and encourages us to think in more flexible ways, making us more adaptable and better at problem-solving.
You could say that exercising our brains through language learning is a bit like giving a gift to our future selves. We can also gain a huge sense of achievement through building up vocabulary and language skills… and it’s fun!
As well as helping us personally with things like cognitive health, it’s undeniable that languages bring people together.
Learning a language helps to open doors to new communities, new friendships, and new ways of seeing the world. I started learning Manx as an adult, and through this language I have made so many intergenerational (and international) friendships, as well as meeting many people I would otherwise never have come across.
When you learn Manx, you not only access a deeper understanding of the Isle of Man, but you give yourself the chance to look at the world in new ways, opening your mind and heart to other languages and cultures.
Blein ny Gaelgey, the Year of the Manx Language, will be full of opportunities for anyone to get involved with, and find out more about Manx Gaelic.
Alongside events including festivals, concerts and ceilis, there will be new resources released throughout the Year, and more learning opportunities than ever before!
Culture Vannin will continue to run weekly Manx classes for adults throughout the academic year, but we will also have a number of short ‘taster’ courses, which will be delivered over several weeks.
There’ll even be the opportunity for international learners in other time zones to take part in some online Manx language lessons delivered by one of our advanced learners, who is based in Pennsylvania, United States.
We are delighted that the interest in the Manx language reaches so far beyond our shores; Manx is often looked to worldwide as an example of best practice for language revitalisation, and is a key part of why we are a whole nation UNESCO Biosphere reserve.
So as the New Year begins, why not explore Manx – a language that will help to connect you with community, culture and a sense of identity?
Whether you’re in the island or thousands of miles away, bee failt mooar erriu – there’ll be a great welcome!
Check out https://www.learnmanx.com/ and sign up to the newsletter to be the first to hear about new opportunities. Find out about the Year of the Manx Language at https://yearofmanx.im/