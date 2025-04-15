The Mad Jack’s venue on Douglas’ South Quay is set to host the Isle of Man’s ‘first ever’ K-pop club night this weekend.
K-pop is short for Korean popular music, a genre that originated in South Korea and includes a wide range of musical styles such as pop, hip hop, R&B, rock and more.
The event, which is only open for those 18 and over, will take place this Saturday, April 19.
A spokesperson from Mad Jack’s commented: ‘We are looking to celebrate a genre that has become wildly popular worldwide, but - until now - has been under-served by the island’s nightlife.
‘Never a brand to do things by halves, we are not only bringing a K-pop night, but an entire K-pop brand with “K-pop party UK”, the UK’s leading K-pop club night series.
‘The creator of K-pop party UK, DJ Emkay, hails from Seoul, South Korea, and her brand is now filling venues each week in the biggest cities across Britain, including London, Manchester, Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, and Sheffield to name a few.’
DJ Emkay is set to play a wide range of K-pop hits from artists such as BTS, Blackpink, Seventeen, Twice, Le Sserafim, Stray Kids and Ateez.
The event begins at 9pm and will finish at 1.30am, with tickets still available priced between £15 and £20.
To book tickets and find out more, you can do so by visiting https://www.tickettailor.com/events/madjacks/1563984?
- Calling all artists, authors, and musicians!
If you have creative work to showcase or an event to promote, we’d love to feature it in Island Life in the Manx Independent.