Madhatters Dance and Theatre Academy will present an enchanting show at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre, in Douglas, later this month.
Myths and Magic will feature 33 dancers, aged from three to adults, with each dance portraying a different traditional fairytale or myth.
The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30.
And it will cover the genres of ballet, tap, theatrecraft, musical theatre and freestyle.
Music will range from classical and folk to pop.
The show has been choreographed and designed by the principal of the school, Helen Terry, and freestyle teacher Emily Kneen.
Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase on the door.
Tickets cost £11.50 for adults and £6 for under 16s.
Helen told Island Life: ‘We are a very small family-orientated school. We offer a range of genres for a range of age groups.
‘We are based in Castletown Methodist Church hall, where we have our beautiful sprung floor and ballet barres.
‘We are currently recruiting for more students and trying to raise money for some mirrors.’