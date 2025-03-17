An island author and former Isle of Man Newspapers journalist has published her fifth book.
‘The Lightfingered Lass’ is the second book in a trilogy, after the new series debuted with ‘The House of Hope’ back in August last year.
Her first book, ‘The Ragged Valley’, was released in June 2022 after being snapped up by publishers Canelo, and two further books - ‘The Girl At Change Alley’ and ‘The Watchman’s Widow’ - soon formed part of her first three-book series.
Talking about the new novel, Joanne said: ‘This is based on a real-life institution called the House of Help for Friendless Girls.
‘It opened its doors to destitute girls and what were then described as fallen women back in the 1880s, finding them work and giving them an opportunity to change the direction of their lives.
‘The house actually existed in Paradise Square in Sheffield, which is where all my sagas are set, and went on to help girls and women for more than 100 years.
‘I came across it while researching an earlier novel and it stuck in my mind. All the characters in this series are fictitious but the house was real.
‘I thought there was a lot of scope for fictionalising the lives of the women who ran the house and the women who turned up on the doorstep.
‘You can probably tell from the title of this novel what the crime was of this particular lass!’
Joanne has also just sent over the third and final book in the trilogy, which is due for release in November.
Asked what the reaction has been like to her previous four novels, Joanne said that she is thrilled to have built up a ‘bit of a following’.
‘The books are set in mid to late era Victorian Sheffield and I get correspondence from Sheffielders which is fantastic,’ she said.
‘I don’t change things based on the reaction I get - if I did that I would tie myself in knots trying to please everybody.
‘Having said that, I absolutely love to see reader feedback in reviews, and see how readers are reacting to characters and storylines. Bumping into readers who want to talk about the books is also lovely.’
Detailing advice she has for young and aspiring writers, she added: ‘I'd say don't feel guilty about setting aside time to write.
‘That was an issue for me before I got a publishing deal, when locking myself away to research and write felt like self-indulgence or not “real work”.
‘Find your tribe, too. I rely on the support of four fellow authors who have become close friends since we did a creative writing course together eight years ago. Having these trusted people to share your writing with is invaluable.’
Signed copies of The Lightfingered Lass are available to buy at both Bridge Bookshops in Port Erin and Ramsey, while both shops also stock earlier novels and take orders if a book isn't on the shelves.
All five novels are also available to buy online, and for more information you can visit https://joanneclague.com/