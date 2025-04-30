An application to erect mobile phone masts on top of Kings Court, Ramsey, has been unanimously approved by the planning committee.
Six residents had objected to Manx Telecom’s proposals for a telecoms base station, citing concerns over the possible health risks linked to electromagnetic radiation.
Manx Telecom said the aim was to improve mobile network capacity and coverage to central Ramsey, providing 3G/4G mobile voice, data and SMS services.
At present this part of Ramsey is covered by two base stations - one attached to the Albert tower and the other located on a mast fixed to the roof top of the telecoms exchange building on Bircham Avenue.
The application (25/90113/B) will see mobile phone equipment antennas mounted on two 3m long steel poles secured to the side of the lift motor room located on the top of the Kings Court apartment block.
A planning officer’s report, recommending approval, noted the proposals had raised a number of public concerns regarding the elevated position of telecommunication antennas and essentially whether there would be any adverse impact upon those members of the public within surrounding buildings and in the flats below.
But it said the antennas will be positioned at a safe distance for limiting exposure to the general public.
It said the strength of the radio waves from base station fall off very quickly as the distance increases, normally within a few metres directly in front of the antennas.
‘As such the proposal is not considered to have any detrimental impact upon neighbouring amenities,’ the report concludes.