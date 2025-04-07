It’s said that a long time ago at Easter, someone important was resurrected by an immense power.
I can confirm that this year, that event will happen once again.
I am an April baby and will be celebrating my 28th birthday on the preceding Saturday, and on Easter Sunday, I will be resurrected from a deathly hangover by the immense power of Berocca.
There’s nothing like a birthday to make you reflect on the relentless, slow-creeping avalanche of time.
One minute, you're 21 and thriving; next, you're googling ‘why do my knees sound like popcorn when I walk upstairs?’ And your idea of a wild night is eating dinner after 8pm.
Birthdays are time’s way of tapping you on the shoulder and whispering: ‘Hey... remember all those goals you said you'd achieve by now?’
Yes, we remember.
Somewhere between the glow of candles and the gentle panic of realising another year has vanished like your metabolism, we all ask ourselves: ‘Where did the time go?’ (Hint: mostly scrolling. So much scrolling.)
And yet, despite the existential spiral they occasionally trigger, birthdays are kind of wonderful.
Free desserts, funky hats, and the annual opportunity to post a photo captioned ‘another trip around the sun’ as if you personally powered the rotation of the Earth.
They’re a little checkpoint in the marathon of life — a brief pause where you’re reminded people like you enough to give you socks and baked goods.
If that’s not worth celebrating, I don’t know what is. This month, reflecting on the upcoming and previous birthdays, and other events of my life, inspired my poem.
So, cheers to birthdays: proof that time is passing, but so is that plate of cake, so it’s all good.
quantification
28 birthdays
27 bags for life
26 parking tickets
25 paralysing hangovers
24 viewings of the Lord of the Rings trilogy (extended editions)
23 kilos lost
22 hobbies started and abandoned
21 tequila slammers
20 experimental hairstyles
19 therapy sessions
18 music gigs
17 kilos gained
16 kitchen gadgets
15 novels by Dickens read
14 tax returns submitted
13 years of education
12 subscriptions
11 Taylor Swift albums
10 countries
9 regretted decisions
8 piercings
7 jobs
6 kitchen fires
5 cars
4 break ups
3 breakdowns
2 deaths
1 life