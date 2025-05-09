A new landmark is set to tower over the gateway to Douglas promenade.
This tall steel structure is being installed on the roundabout outside the Sea Terminal - and has left motorists wondering what it could be.
Douglas City Council has confirmed it’s a giant illuminated Three Legs of Man which it is installing as part of its lighting scheme for the Promenade.
An inscription in Manx down the length of the column welcomes visitors to ‘Douglas - gateway of the island’.
A spokesperson for Douglas City Council said: ‘Peveril Island is an important element of the council’s lighting scheme for Douglas Promenade.
‘As such, the council engaged with a lighting specialist which designed and presented a sculptured column as a focus point for all passers-by and especially for visitors arriving to the island via the Steam Packet Company.’
The column incorporates the Three Legs of Man in a modern-style bracket and lantern array.
This is mounted on a triangular column, two sides containing a laser-cut script (Douglas Gateway to The Island and Doolish Grinney da y Ellan) with an Archibald Knox design incorporated.
The scripts and Archibald Knox design will be illuminated from within.
No planning application appears to have been submitted specifically for the giant Three Legs of Man at Peveril Island.
But the City Council spokesman said planning for the lighting scheme was approved some time ago.