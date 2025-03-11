For those that don’t already know, World Napping Day was celebrated on March 10.
Originally created to help people recover from the evil known as ‘daylight saving time’, World Napping Day has now become a full-blown movement.
Scientists say naps improve focus, mood, and make people 70% less likely to send emails that start with, ‘per my last email…’
Studies have shown that short naps improve mood, alertness, and even productivity—assuming you wake up on time.
Some claim the 20-minute ‘power nap’ is the way to go - just enough to recharge without waking up wondering what planet you’re on.
Meanwhile, the ‘accidental couch nap’ remains the most dangerous, often resulting in waking up three hours later in the nap twilight zone, confused, thirsty, and questioning all of your life decisions.
Despite the multiple benefits, society still frowns upon daytime snoozing. Workplaces expect employees to be ‘productive’ instead of curling up under their desks.
Schools ban napping, even though every student and teacher desperately need one. Meanwhile, airports and public transport remain the Wild West of napping, where you either wake up fully refreshed or missing your stop (and possibly your wallet).
So, the next time you hit an afternoon slump, don’t fight it - embrace the nap.
It’s not laziness, it’s self-care. Science says so. Signing off now as I have my own important research to do on the subject… zzz…
Bed
Open my tired eyes, sigh.
Breathing in the sweetly scented pillows and
Gazing up through the skylight, I see clouds
Floating by. Their movement making me feel lazy.
The soft carpet is inviting, but my feet are fighting
My will, longing to stay concealed in the covers.
The day is getting away from me, yet
There is solace in the harmony between
A weary body and indefinite slumber. I surrender and
Close my tired eyes, goodnight.