The summer holidays are just round the corner and the island has been experienced its hottest period of the year.
That means people have been flocking to the island’s beaches to cool down and enjoy a dip in the Irish Sea.
But while the water looks clear and inviting you cannot always tell how clean it really is.
However, a team from the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) monitor the bathing water at popular beaches and swimming spots across the Isle of Man, testing designated bathing spots weekly over the summer while other beaches are tested every four weeks.
Water quality can be determined by the way sewage is treated in a given area. Also, if it rains, it can mean more polluted water drains into the coastal seas.
The tests began at the start of May and measure levels for both E coli and intestinal enterococci (IE) – an indication of fecal matter being present in the water. Areas are classed as ‘excellent’ and ‘good’ or a ‘fail’ if they don’t meet the minimum standard.
There are eight designated bathing areas across the island.
Port Erin, possibly the island’s most popular swimming spot, has seen a blip in the most recent test on July 13. Levels of E Coli failed minimum standards while levels of IE dipped from excellent to good.
Port St Mary has seen E coli levels fall to good in the most recent test and also on June 11, while IE levels also failed to hit minimum standards on June 11.
Brewery Beach at Bay ny Carrickey, which most people know as Gansey, has had a couple of blips this summer.
On June 11 – a period of wetter weather – the levels for E coli failed to reach minimum standards while the latest test – on July 13 – was right on the edge of failing to meet standards. The remaining tests all showed excellent levels.
In terms of IE, levels hit unacceptable on May 28 and again on June 11, otherwise levels remained excellent.
There has been better news for Castletown, Douglas Central and Glen Wyllin with levels remaining excellent throughout 2026 so far.
Ramsey’s north and south beaches have faired well apart from E coli levels failing to reach minimum standards at south beach on May 28.
In terms of areas tested every four weeks, the issues at Peel have been well documented with sewage still being pumped into the sea. But good progress is being made on the new sewage treatment facility which is expected to be fully operational by 2028.
Levels of E coli failed to meet minimum standards after the first test in May but crept into the excellent rating in June before falling back to good in July.
But there is better news for Fenella Beach which has seen bathing water quality levels remain excellent so far.
Port Grenaugh had a blip in June with failing to meet minimum standards for IE, otherwise it has remained in then excellent category.
Laxey, Ballaugh, Derbyhaven Douglas areas at Summerhill and Broadway, Fishers Hill, Port Lewaigue, Port Skillion and Port Soderick have remained excellent throughout the summer.
DEFA will continue testing the water until September and usually publishes a full report the following January.