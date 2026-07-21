A Manx dance group brough traditional Manx music and song to the Lake District recently.
Perree Bane, one of the island's leading traditional dance and music groups, made a vibrant appearance at this month’s Furness Tradition Festival in Ulverston, delighting audiences with performances of Manx dance and song across multiple locations throughout the town.
Dressed in traditional costume, the group performed a programme of Manx dances and sang in the Manx language, bringing a distinctive taste of island culture to Cumbria and building on the deep-rooted links between the Isle of Man and Furness.
Gordon Jones, chairman of the Furness Tradition Festival, praised the group's contribution: ‘Perree Bane bring so much more to Furness Tradition than just a dance group.
‘They are the life and the soul of the festival! There is a really important connection between Furness and the Isle of Man with so many mutually beneficial aspects. They would always be welcome here.’
The group extended its thanks to the Isle of Man Arts Council and the Steam Packet Company, whose support made its participation in the festival possible.
The appearance forms part of Perree Bane's ongoing work to share Manx culture, language and heritage with audiences beyond the island, and follows a growing programme of engagements that showcase the Isle of Man's living traditions to new audiences.
In the Year of the Manx Language they group is particularly taking every opportunity to promote Manx Gaelic.
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