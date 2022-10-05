Manx Bard to mark National Poetry Day at libraries
Wednesday 5th October 2022 4:15 am
Manx Bard Michael Manning (None )
Manx Bard Michael Manning will be celebrating National Poetry Day with two events.
The annual celebration takes place tomorrow (Thursday).
Michael will be at Henry Bloom Noble Library, in Douglas, from 2pm to 3pm.
He will then be at the Family Library, in Douglas, from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.
Michael described them as ‘informal appearances’ where he will be reading and enjoying poetry.
