The annual festival, which attracts close to one million visitors, featured over 5,000 performers from across the Celtic nations and beyond.
The Manx contribution included musicians, dancers, visual artists, and volunteers, with island acts such as Isla Callister, Skeealyn Vannin, Smooinaght Mie, DJ Çheumooie, Jamie Smith and Frank Joughin, Elizabeth Davidson-Blyth and Daniel Quayle.
Visual artist Rosie Watson also participated in the EuroCeltic exhibition during the week, which ran from August 1 to August 10.
Among the standout moments, performance group Skeealyn Vannin delivered five stadium shows to more than 30,000 attendees.
The Grand Parade of Celtic Nations drew crowds of around 90,000, with a national audience tuning in via the television channel ‘France 3’.
Folk ensemble Smooinaght Mie reached the final four of 15 entries in the Loïc Raison Trophée, and band member Jack McLean secured third place in the accordion competition.
Manx fiddler Isla Callister performed as part of Celtic Odyssee #4, a headline show featuring top artists from across the Celtic world, presenting a suite of Manx music.
DJ Çheumooie’s sets at Le Kleub included electronic remixes layered with archival recordings of the last native Manx speakers.
Meanwhile, Culture Vannin’s short film ‘Teeval’ was screened as part of CinéFIL, marking the first time all Celtic nations were represented in the festival’s film programme.
Throughout the ten-day event, the Isle of Man’s cultural pavilion offered daily activities and exhibits, with volunteers welcoming hundreds of thousands of visitors.
Engagement opportunities included language tasters, musical performances, heritage information, and samples of traditional bonnag.
The Manx delegation’s participation was met with a positive response, contributing to the wider celebration of Celtic identity through music, art, and shared traditions.
Delegate for the Isle of Man, Grainney Sheard, said: ‘The festival continues to be an important platform for promoting the Isle of Man on an international stage.
‘It offers a valuable opportunity for our performers to share Manx culture with new audiences, build connections with other Celtic nations, and take part in a wider cultural conversation that spans continents.
‘The Festival Interceltique de Lorient remains a major platform for cultural exchange and artistic collaboration, and the Isle of Man’s presence continues to be a valued part of the festival.
‘We are so extremely proud of what the island contributes each year.
‘The hard work and talent of the delegation reaffirms the island’s role as a key contributor to this festival as well as its enduring appeal to an international audience.’
The Festival Interceltique de Lorient will take place next year from July 31 to August 9 2026.
If you’d like to be involved or find out more about it, you can email the festival delegates at [email protected]