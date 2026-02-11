The films focus on the Ramsey and Onchan Fur and Feather Society, which brings together breeders and keepers of birds and small animals for competitive shows.
These events feature the judging of animals, the sharing of knowledge and the presentation of awards, alongside social activities that include refreshments and conversation.
While the world of fur and feather shows may be unfamiliar to many on the island today, the tradition has deep roots in Manx communities and family life.
James Franklin, online and educational officer at Culture Vannin, commented: ‘Going into the hall brimming with clucking, squawking and honking is an amazing experience.
‘The animals were wonderful and fascinating to admire, but meeting the people involved and understanding their focus, expertise and passion was what was most interesting for us.
‘Events like this are a part of the fabric of Manx culture, and it is wonderful to be able to share and celebrate that with new people through these films.’
The footage was recorded at the Society’s Spring Show, held at Andreas Parish Hall in February 2025. The films follow the events of the day, highlighting the animals on display and the people involved in organising and judging the competitions.
Titles in the series include ‘A Day at the Fur and Feather Show’, ‘The Manx Chicken’, ‘How to Judge a Chicken’, ‘How to Judge a Guinea Pig’, ‘How to Judge a Pigeon’, ‘Judging Budgies’, and ‘An Interview with John Quayle CP’.
Nigel Taylor, entries secretary for the Society, said: ‘It’s great to get together at our shows and see how busy people have been breeding and looking after their stock.
‘We are always keen to see new people get involved and we have a fantastic range of prizes to be won, with some really interesting and historic trophies. Or just come along on the day and see what’s on show.’
Chris Williamson, vice-chair of Culture Vannin, added: ‘The Isle of Man’s greatest strength is community.
‘It is wonderful to be able to play a role in celebrating that and opening it up to even more people. The fur and feather community is a special part of island life, and we feel privileged to have had such great conversations.’
The films are available online via the Culture Vannin website and its YouTube channels.
They form part of the charity’s wider collection of approximately 1,700 films, which promote and celebrate Manx culture, including history, folklore, music, language and heritage.
The next Ramsey and Onchan Fur and Feather Society show is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at Ballaugh Bowling Club. Further information is available from Nigel Taylor by calling 472257.