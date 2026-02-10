But First Promotions has announced that musician James Jay Lewis will perform a one-night show at the Erin Arts Centre on Saturday, March 28.
Lewis is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who has performed on major stages worldwide as a member of several prominent Liverpool bands.
His career includes time with The La’s, playing bass for CAST, and his current role as lead guitarist with The Zutons. With more than three decades in the music industry, Lewis has been involved in a wide range of projects spanning indie, rock and blues.
Lewis began playing guitar at the age of eight and has cited influences including Jimi Hendrix, Pink Floyd and Nick Drake.
He has released two solo albums, both written and produced independently. Back to the Fountain is described as an acoustic-focused release, while Waiting for the World reflects a more garage blues style.
In addition to his band and solo work, Lewis has collaborated with a number of notable artists, including Nile Rodgers. He also spent much of last year touring with CAST as a support act on Oasis’s tour.
Rob Cope from But First Promotions commented: ‘Jay is an artist that we have followed on social media for a while, and we jumped at the chance of bringing him over when the opportunity occurred.
‘He will be playing two 45 minute sets, one acoustic and one electric, that showcase both aspects of his back catalogue.’
Tickets for the Erin Arts Centre performance are priced at £27.50 and are available now through https://www.ticketsouce.co.uk/butfirstpromotions