Young performers from Skeealyn Vannin are returning home with a prestigious international accolade after representing the Isle of Man at the renowned Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in Wales.
The Manx storytelling performance group secured an impressive third place in the Children's Folk Song Choir competition, showcasing the island's unique musical heritage alongside performers from around the world.
Their competition programme featured the Skeealyn Vannin Medley, composed by David Kilgallon and conducted by Robyn-Mae Lawler, alongside Arrane Oie Vie, arranged by Christa McCartney and conducted by Jenni Garret.
Through the performances, the group proudly shared the beauty of Manx music, language and tradition with an international audience.
Founder and creative director Leandra Lawler said the experience had been unforgettable for everyone involved.
She said: ‘We returned home with hearts full of pride and memories that will last a lifetime.
‘Llangollen was an extraordinary experience for our young singers, giving them the opportunity to share our Manx heritage with people from across the world.’
The week-long festival offered much more than competition.
During their time in Llangollen, the young performers brought Manx folklore to life through storytelling, music and their much-loved puppets, introducing audiences to the rich cultural traditions of the Isle of Man.
One highlight of the festival was the colourful Parade of Nations, where the group was joined by iconic Manx characters including Manannan, the Manx Cat, Laair Vane and their Wren Pole.
The vibrant display attracted widespread attention, with spectators stopping to take photographs and learn more about the Isle of Man's folklore.
The celebrations continued with performances at Llangollen Railway, where Skeealyn Vannin entertained visitors of all ages, sharing stories and songs which created lasting memories for festival-goers.
Despite exceptionally hot weather throughout the week, the young singers demonstrated remarkable resilience, teamwork and dedication.
From rehearsals to performances and public appearances, they represented the Isle of Man with pride, enthusiasm and professionalism.
The group has expressed its gratitude to organisers of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod for their warm welcome, hospitality and financial support, which helped make the experience possible.
Skeealyn Vannin also thanked the organisations whose backing enabled the group to travel to Wales and perform on the international stage: the Manx Arts Council, Steam Packet Company, Culture Vannin, Island Escapes and Black Van Hire.
Leandra continued: ‘To achieve third place in the Children's Folk Song Choir competition is a wonderful recognition of their hard work and dedication, but the greatest achievement has been seeing them grow in confidence, friendship and pride in their own culture.
‘We are incredibly grateful to Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and all of our supporters who helped us bring a little piece of Mann to Wales.
‘We leave with wonderful memories, new friendships and an even greater passion for sharing our stories.’
Inspired by their international success, Skeealyn Vannin will continue celebrating and promoting the island's cultural heritage through music and storytelling.
The group's next public performance will take place during this year's Yn Chruinnaght, when they appear at Peel Cathedral at 12pm on Saturday, August 1.