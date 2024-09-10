Peel fashion designer Molly Wade has won an award for her graduate collection.
Congratulating the 27 year old on the award, the Isle of Man Arts Council said: ‘Molly's design practice reimagines the untapped potential of British agriculture by transforming cattle hides from regenerative farming into coveted treasures within the fashion industry.
Talking about her design, Molly said: ‘It envisions a world where the the untapped potential of British agriculture becomes coveted treasure in the fashion industry.
‘It also follows my journey in revitalising cattle hides from regenerative farming, and attempting to restore profitability through couture craftsmanship, using experiences to convey this message through a narrative lens.
‘Blending traditional and contemporary craft techniques, this collection is a direct response to my own experience of establishing a welfare centred production chain, allowing me to present a narrative of fostering a greater empathy and a realignment of our values.
‘I harness the idea of protection through craftsmanship in my design, and honour the history through my technical finishing and silhouette.’
Molly works for the popular fashion brand Vivienne Westwood, and creates bespoke commissions for clients.
A current project Molly is working on is the creation of wearable digital products from ‘a design point of view’ for a large tech company.
She was also recently selected to represent the Isle of Man at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient as its ‘creative artist’.
Molly said: ‘As a Manx designer, I continually push for the recognition of Celtic and Gaelic nations that play a vital part in Britain's history, as well as its creative and cultural influence in the fashion industry.’
This is not the first time that Molly’s work has been recognised. Back in 2019, she was selected for tops spots at a press show in the annual ‘Graduate Fashion Week’ in London.
From a total of 77 fashion design and fashion textiles degree students at Middlesex University, both Molly and fellow Manx designer Matthew Collister were individually selected to be one of 15 to showcase their work.
Being selected to feature their collections at Somerset House runway was a feat in itself, but the two were given the best slots overall with Molly opening the show and Matthew closing it.
It was also a coincidence that the two of them had shared the same journey into fashion, having studied at Castle Rushen High School, UCM and then gone to the same university.
Molly told the Manx Independent that her collection for the London catwalk was influenced by the punk rock era in which her dad Mike Wade, who used to edit the Island Life section, was a part of.