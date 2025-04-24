A clothing brand, Back Manx Farming, has been launched in the Isle of Man to raise awareness of the agricultural industry.
It also pays tribute to a beloved young farmer, Robert Kissack, who tragically lost his life earlier this year.
The 22-year-old, known for his dedication to the island’s Young Farmers, died in January after being struck by a car on Whitebridge Road in Onchan.
Emergency services rushed Rob to Noble’s Hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
Behind the launch of Back Manx Farming is Lauren Dean, who was inspired to create the brand not only as a way to honour Rob but also to support the future of farming on the Isle of Man.
‘We wanted to create something that would both encourage the public to appreciate local farming and celebrate Rob’s legacy,’ Lauren explained.
The idea for the brand came from the success of the ‘Back British Farming’ campaign, and Lauren thought an Isle of Man version could resonate with the community.
‘Manx produce is of such a high standard, and I think you would struggle to find food with fewer miles from farm to fork anywhere else,’ she added.
‘We wanted to highlight how much we rely on our farmers, not only for the food they provide but for the land they tend to, which makes the Isle of Man the beautiful place it is.’
The clothing line is a limited edition collection, with a special tribute to Rob.
Each item features a ‘Cheers to Rob’ detail, reflecting the close-knit community’s love and admiration for the young farmer.
‘Rob was so well-known and respected in the community.
‘He was a huge part of many families’ lives, and he had a real passion for farming, especially when it came to shearing time,’ said Lauren.
‘We hope that this clothing can be something his family and friends can remember him by.’
The designs of the Back Manx Farming clothing line carry a clear and powerful message.
The bold and striking logos are meant to remind people of the vital role that local farmers play in the island’s sustainability and beauty.
‘The farmers are the backbone of our island,’ Lauren said.
‘Without them, we wouldn’t have the stunning landscape or the top-quality produce we enjoy today.
‘This is something that can sometimes be forgotten, but we want to make sure it’s remembered.’
The profits from the clothing sales will go to local agricultural charities, although the specific charity is yet to be decided.
‘All profits will go to a charity related to agriculture, and if a charity is ever set up in Rob’s memory, I would love to support that in the future,’ said Lauren.
The initiative aims not only to raise funds but to promote the importance of supporting local businesses and products.
For those wanting to show their support, Back Manx Farming has set up a website where the public can purchase a variety of clothing items, proudly emblazoned with the brand’s messages.
‘It would be great to have people wear these clothes loud and proud, showing their support for local farming,’ Lauren said. ‘But also, where possible, purchase Manx produce whenever you can.
‘We have incredible products here, made by incredibly hard-working people.’
As for what Rob would have thought of the initiative, Lauren believes he would have been fully behind it.
‘Rob was always passionate about farming and would have been the first to wear his Back Manx Farming gear with pride.
‘We just want to encourage everyone to support local. No farmers, no food!’