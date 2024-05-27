A Manx folk duo have travelled thousands of miles to take part in a festival down under.
Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle made their way to the other side of the world to represent the island at the Australian Celtic Festival in Glen Innes, New South Wales.
The act was chosen to perform as part of the festival’s year of the Isle of Man and Ireland and was generously supported by Culture Vannin.
Elizabeth said: ‘It was lovely to be on the other side of the globe and see so many Manx flags and Manx language and culture being honoured in such a lovely way. It was really quite moving to be contributing to that.’
Elizabeth, who originally hails from Boston, Massachusetts, and Daniel, from Onchan, combine the rich traditions of Manx music and culture with the varied sounds of synth pop and Eurofolk.
They met playing traditional Scottish and Irish music in Edinburgh and continued playing in the Isle of Man and US throughout the following year.
They have performed in France and Estonia at notable festivals and venues including Viljandi Folk Music Festival, Mooste Elohelü, and Philly Joe’s Jazz Club in Tallinn.
The duo released their debut album The Coast Road in 2022 and have since toured extensively audiences, bringing their distinctive sound to festivals across Europe and now further afield.
The Australian Celtic Festival is held over four days during the first week of May each year and it is the only festival in Australia to recognise different Celtic nations. It has the unique atmosphere of being located at the Australian Standing Stones National Celtic Monument in Glen Innes.
As well as a line-up of national and international music artists, the annual program includes pipe bands, dancers, markets, food and beverage stalls, competitions, official ceremonies, live-action performances and re-enactment groups.
The festival in Australia saw the Isle of Man honoured with performances from local groups, as well as the Manx Dancers of Brisbane, and was opened with a rousing rendition of Ellan Vannin by the Australian Celtic Women.
Throughout the festival’s many events, the Manx flag could be seen flying proudly above the Australian Standing Stones, and the Manx language could be heard at several of the festival’s events, including the Dawn Ceremony at 5am.
Elizabeth said: ‘The culture wasn’t limited to flags, language and music though - with Manx foods being available from several locations on the festival site and beyond.
‘Various twists on the traditional Manx bonnag could be found at local cafes and we even got to enjoy a Fynoderee gin at a local bar.’
The duo has a busy rest of the summer planned with performances in Wales (Fire in the Mountain), England (Folk in a Field), Belgium (Zilleghem Folk Festival), and the Isle of Man, at both the Bushy’s TT Village and Yn Chruinnaght Celtic Gathering, taking place in Peel from the July 22 to July 27.