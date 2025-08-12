‘Teeval: Ben-phrinse ny Marrey’ (Teeval: Princess of the Ocean) is a comedic adaptation of a story from ‘Manx Fairy Tales’ by Sophia Morrison.
The film tells of a fantastical encounter between Conchubar, King of Ulster, the blacksmith Culain, and Teeval, a mermaid princess.
Combining elements of folklore, humour, and action, the production was created by Culture Vannin with support from the Gaelic Broadcasting Committee.
The film features two young actors, Olivia and Nora, who were Year 5 pupils at the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh at the time of filming.
They portray all characters using oversized papier-mâché heads, with dialogue in both English and Manx.
Teeval was filmed at Niarbyl, and the ‘beautiful’ coastal backdrop also looked to highlight the island’s scenery as well as its culture.
Initially premiered at the Cooish Manx language festival in November, the film was screened this summer at the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in Brittany and the National Eisteddfod in Wales.
Both events are considered major gatherings which celebrate Celtic languages and cultures.
At Lorient, which is considered the largest of its kind in Europe and attracts nearly one million visitors per year, the film was introduced in Manx by Feena Wilson, a former Bunscoill Ghaelgagh student and performer with Skeealyn Vannin.
It drew a positive response from attendees, many of whom were unfamiliar with the Manx language.
The film later appeared at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham.
Subtitled in Welsh through a translation service provided by the Welsh Government, it was among the few non-Welsh language films shown at the event, and its inclusion sparked interest and discussion about the Manx language among festival-goers.
Ruth Keggin Gell, Yn Greinneyder (Manx language development officer) at Culture Vannin, said: ‘Through creating Teeval, it was wonderful to work with the next generation of speakers to create something wildly fun to help celebrate and share Manx more widely.’
A spokesperson from Culture Vannin added: ‘By appearing at these major festivals, Teeval: Princess of the Ocean has not only entertained audiences but also played an important role in raising awareness of the Manx language, showcasing the talent of its young speakers, and sharing the Isle of Man’s natural beauty with the wider Celtic world.’
At the time the film was released in November last year, James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin, said: ‘We are very proud of the reputation we have built up for the quality of our films about the Isle of Man and Manx culture over the past few years.
‘’However, we feel that this film adds something special, and that it will make a difference in opening up a way into Manx folklore for everyone.’
The film is freely available to watch in both English and Manx on Culture Vannin’s website (https://culturevannin.im/) and YouTube channel.