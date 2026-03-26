Among the seven businesses commended is Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas who has been running three-course Manx menu featuring pan-seared queenies with garlic, roasted butternut, focaccia and coriander; grilled Manx lamb cutlets with mixed vegetables, garlic and herb mashed potato and mint glaze; and a Manx buttermilk and citrus cake. The dishes have all created using a range of local suppliers including Robinsons, A&J Butchers and Noa’s Bakery.