The Manx Menu awards highlight restaurants, cafés and bars that champion Manx ingredients, encouraging the use of locally sourced food and supporting the island’s producers.
Winners are selected based on creativity, year-round support of Manx producers and their contribution to sustainability and the local community, although organisers said all entries demonstrated the island’s rich culinary offering.
Helen Crosbie, founder of the award-winning Isle of Man Salt Co and Manx Menu March judge, said: ‘It’s fantastic to see so many Manx hospitality businesses championing local produce; as a producer, I know first-hand how vital it is that we support these local businesses.’
Among the seven businesses commended is Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas who has been running three-course Manx menu featuring pan-seared queenies with garlic, roasted butternut, focaccia and coriander; grilled Manx lamb cutlets with mixed vegetables, garlic and herb mashed potato and mint glaze; and a Manx buttermilk and citrus cake. The dishes have all created using a range of local suppliers including Robinsons, A&J Butchers and Noa’s Bakery.
The Earl of Derby Café in Castletown has been serving a Fynoderee Triple Rum and Manx honey cake made with locally sourced butter, cream, eggs, flour and honey. Manx ingredients feature throughout its menu year-round, with a focus on local beef, dairy, eggs and seasonal produce.
The Queens pub in Douglas has been serving Manx queenies in the shell and fresh local scallops paired with homemade mini Manx soda bread and ‘nduja butter. The dish uses locally sourced ingredients, including queenies from Robinson’s Fish Market, alongside supplies from A&J Butchers and local producers including Allanson’s Farm, Staarvey Farm and Red Mie Farm.
Meanwhile, the British pub on North Quay offers a full Sunday lunch menu centred around Manx meats and seasonal island produce, celebrating the tradition of British roast dining while making local ingredients accessible to a wide audience.
Their menu is supported by relationships with suppliers including A&J Butchers and Robinson’s Fresh Foods, as well as local producers such as Allanson’s Farm, Staarvey Farm and Red Mie Farm.
The Cod and Castle Chippy in Peel serves queenies, chips and peas with homemade tartar sauce, showcasing Manx produce. The queenies are sustainably caught in local waters and supplied by Horne Seafoods, while potatoes from Lough Dhoo Farm are prepared fresh on site. Both their mushy peas and tartar sauce are made in-house using the chippy’s own recipes.
Looking ahead to Spring 2026, The Garrison in Castletown will feature its Bushy’s Ale and Rarebit Burger as a seasonal dish. Made with an 8oz Manx steak patty, it is topped with crispy Manx pancetta, caramelised red onions and Manx smoked cheddar, then finished with a Bushy’s ale rarebit crafted from Manx flour, butter and ale.
Porters Kitchen, which has branches in Douglas and Port Erin, also took part in Manx Menu March with its signature Porter Burger. It’s made using locally sourced ingredients including buns from Noa Bakehouse, dairy from Isle of Man Creamery, ice cream from Davison’s, hand-cut fries from Allanson’s Potatoes and mince and bacon supplied by A&J Butchers.