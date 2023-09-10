Manx Concert Brass and Ramsey Town Band flew the Manx flag at the weekend as they competed in the finals of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain in Cheltenham.
Manx Concert Brass were placed 13th in the first section finals with their performance of St James’s – A New Beginning by Philip Harper.
Their section was won by Welsh band, Ebbw Valley Brass, whose principal cornet is former Manx Youth Band member Charlotte Hann.
Ramsey Town Band were placed fourth out of 20 in the fourth section finals with their performance of Saddleworth Festival Overture by Goff Richards.
Manx Concert Brass chairman Philip Shimmin said: ‘To both reach and compete in the National Finals of Great Britain requires a huge commitment from all involved on many levels.
‘We were pleased with our performance on Saturday and proud to represent the island and also happy that our friends at Ramsey Town Band were placed fourth in the fourth section.
‘As always there is no let-up and, less than 24 hours after returning to the island, we were back rehearsing for this weekend’s Last Night of the Proms which should be another super occasion.’
Manx Last Night of the Proms is one of the highlights of the island’s entertainment calendar. It takes place at the Gaiety Theatre on Saturday (September 23) from 7.30pm and promises party pieces, party poppers and patriotic flag waving.
Three-time Cleveland Medal winner, Paul Costain, and professional West End performer, Damian Kneale are teaming up with Manx Concert Brass for the concert.
It will include customary classics such as Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance, Land of Hope and Glory, Johan Strauss’ Radetzky March, Hubert Parry’s Jerusalem and the ever-popular Fantasia on British Sea-Songs.
Ramsey Town Band musical director Robert Quane said: ‘We knew it had gone really well when we had finished the performance on stage and that’s the most important thing.
‘However, being given such an excellent placing was a just reward for the band, who were obviously delighted with the result, if not exhausted by an arduous schedule.’
The band returned to the island on Sunday, and after a short break, will begin preparations for their Gala Concert on Sunday, November 24.
Ramsey Town Band thanked all its supporters and local charities, trusts, businesses and the Isle of Man Arts Council who supported them financially for their attendance at the competition, as well as the Steam Packet.