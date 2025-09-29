Manx National Heritage has unveiled a diverse programme of events to mark Hop tu Naa later this month, promising a wide range of family-friendly activities and cultural experiences across the island.
Celebrated as the Isle of Man’s traditional festival, Hop tu Naa is often regarded as the oldest continuous Halloween celebration in the British Isles.
This year, Manx National Heritage is offering events tailored to all ages, highlighting the island’s unique folklore, music and seasonal customs.
At the centre of the festivities is the annual Hop tu Naa Festival at Cregneash, scheduled for Saturday, October 25. This flagship event invites visitors to explore the roots of Manx tradition with turnip carving, live music, dancing, storytelling, and seasonal food.
There will also be a number of other events taking place at Cregneash across the Hop Tu Naa period.
‘The Enormous Turnip’, a musical and storytelling performance by Manx Family Concerts, will take place on Sunday, October 26. Aimed at families, the production reimagines a classic tale through live music and narration.
Another event, ‘Turn Up for Turnips’, will run from Monday, October 27 to Friday, October 31, and will offer hands-on opportunities for children to engage in the age-old practice of carving turnips - a key Hop tu Naa tradition. Entry is included with standard admission, and children can attend free of charge.
Rounding out the events at Cregneash is the ‘Tiny Turnips Festival’, designed specifically for children under five, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29. The event will feature age-appropriate crafts, songs, and gentle seasonal activities aimed at introducing younger audiences to the celebration in a relaxed environment.
Elsewhere, the Grove Museum in Ramsey will host ‘Tales from the Whispering Walls’, a storytelling experience that brings spooky Manx folklore to life in a family-friendly setting.
For film enthusiasts, the Manx Museum will screen a trio of family films as part of its ‘Spooky Little Screen’ series. The line-up includes ‘The Addams Family’ on October 27, ‘Hotel Transylvania’ on October 29 and ‘Hocus Pocus’ on October 31.
Victoria Dale, business development manager (events and bookings) for Manx National Heritage said: ‘Hop tu Naa is one of the island’s most distinctive cultural traditions, and this year’s celebrations with Manx National Heritage offer a wonderful way to experience its magic.
‘Whether you’re carving a turnip at Cregneash, listening to ghostly tales at the Grove, or enjoying a spooky film at the Manx Museum, Manx National Heritage invites everyone to come together and join in the fun.’
Hop tu Naa has its roots in ‘Samhain’, the ancient Celtic festival from which modern Halloween also descends. Samhain marked the time when the boundary between the living and the spirit world was believed to be thinnest, allowing spirits to pass between realms.
Tickets are available in advance, except where standard admission applies, and booking early is encouraged to avoid disappointment.