Manx National Heritage is organising a programme of summer events across the island this July and August, featuring everything from outdoor theatre and family trails to hands-on workshops, STEM activities and creative play.
The summer programme begins at The Grove in Ramsey with the Grove Grand Sports Day taking place on Saturday, July 11, offering traditional sports day fun for all the family.
Families can return to The Grove on July 18 for ‘The Great Grove Manx Cat Challenge’, a summer family trail that MNH say is packed with adventure and discovery.
The following week, internationally acclaimed outdoor theatre company ADG Europe present Shakespeare’s thrilling tragedy Macbeth at two of the island’s most spectacular heritage sites.
Performances take place at Peel Castle on July 25 and Rushen Abbey on July 26, offering audiences aged 12 and over a unique opportunity to experience Shakespeare under the open sky.
Children can enjoy a wide range of interactive activities throughout the summer holidays. Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) enthusiasts can explore the wonders of magnetism at ‘Magnet Mania: Little Engineers’ at the Great Laxey Wheel on July 28, followed by ‘Magnet Mania: Victorian Adventures’ at The Grove on August 11.
Creative young minds can take part in a variety of workshops over the summer, including:
- Little Makers: Skeealyn & Strings Bracelet Workshop at the Manx Museum on July 31
- Little Makers: Strawberry Planter Workshop at Rushen Abbey on August 7
- Little Makers: Little Pollinators Art Workshop at The Grove on August 14
- Little Makers: Little Birdhouse Design Workshop at Cregneash on August 21
For younger children, the popular ‘Mini Manxies’ series offers engaging experiences designed especially for under-fives.
Activities include sensory storytelling, music, drama and creative play at heritage sites across the island.
Children can also enjoy free building sessions with LEGO® Imagination Club at the House of Manannan on July 30 and the Manx Museum on August 13, while younger builders can explore Duplo Imagination Club at Cregneash on August 5.
The summer programme concludes with ‘Little People's Picnic: A Celebration of the Manx Language’ at Rushen Abbey on August 30, bringing families together to celebrate the island’s unique language and culture in a fun and welcoming setting.
Vicky Dale, events and bookings officer for Manx National Heritage said: ‘Manx National Heritage is delighted to welcome families and visitors to our heritage sites this summer for a programme packed with opportunities to play, learn and make lasting memories together.
‘From outdoor theatre in some of the island’s most iconic settings to hands-on workshops, creative activities and family adventures, there really is something for everyone.
‘Our events are designed to help people connect with the island's heritage in fun and engaging ways, and we look forward to seeing visitors of all ages enjoying these special experiences throughout the school holidays.’
Many family activities are free or included with admission, while selected workshops and performances require advance booking.