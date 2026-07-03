A new web app is helping residents and visitors discover Ramsey's growing collection of public art by bringing the town's murals together in one interactive trail.
The Ramsey Art Trail was created as a self-funded passion project by Pink Seaweed Gallery owner Leanne Higgins.
She wanted to make it easier for people to explore and appreciate the artwork that has transformed streets across the town.
The idea originally began as a colouring book.
Leanne said: 'Ramsey already had something really special. Thanks to the vision of Ramsey Town Commissioners, supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, local businesses, private sponsors and the wider community, the town has gradually become an outdoor gallery.
'I just wanted to create something that brought it all together, celebrated the artists behind it and made it easier for people to discover everything that's already here. It actually started life as a colouring book because I thought it would be a lovely way to encourage people to explore Ramsey.'
The app allows users to browse the murals, select one and follow directions to its location, with optional tracking showing nearby artworks and navigation through Google Maps.
Along the way, users can find out more about each artist and the story behind the artwork, tick off murals as they visit them, monitor their progress and upload photos or comments. The trail is designed to be flexible, allowing people to spend anything from a few minutes to a whole afternoon exploring at their own pace.
Leanne believes the Ramsey Art Trail will continue to evolve as the town's public art collection grows.
She said: 'This wasn't about creating something new, it was about celebrating what already exists. Bringing everything together, recognising the artists, organisations and people who made it possible, and giving people another reason to explore Ramsey.'
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