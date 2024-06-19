A theatre group is gearing up to present its take on Noel Coward’s play ‘Private Lives’.
Dramatis Personae will perform the much-loved play at Erin Arts Centre next month.
This is the first time the theatre group has performed together since the early 2000s and the comedy is directed by Michael Lees.
The play centres around Elyot and Amanda who were once married and now find themselves honeymooning with new spouses at the same hotel.
They meet by chance, reignite the old spark and impulsively elope. Days after being reunited, they again find their fiery romance alternating between passions of love and anger.
Their aggrieved spouses appear and chaos ensues as the women first stick together, then apart, before new partnerships are formed.
Director Mr Lees said: ‘I have always been a fan of Noel Coward's work. In my acting days I appeared at the Gaiety in a couple of his plays including Present Laughter which was professionally directed by Cyril Spencer.
‘He’s well known to island audiences through his adjudicating on many occasions the Easter Festival of Plays.
‘I think Private Lives is one of his funniest plays which undoubtedly has stood the test of time. Many plays date over time but not so with Noel Coward.
‘The play involves two couples who have been married before and now meet again when they are both on their second honeymoon in the beautiful setting of the South of France ,what could possibly go wrong!
‘To quote Noel Coward himself: "Private Lives is not a flippant play, it depicts flippancy".’
The play was written in 1930 with Noel Coward and Gertrude Lawrence opening in London and it has stood the test of time.
Mr Lees said: ‘I went to London last autumn to see Private Lives starring Patricia Hodge and Nigel Havers.
‘Unfortunately for me I went to see a matinee and Miss Hodge was ill however the understudy made a great job and the show was a huge success.
‘All my actors are very experienced and thoroughly enjoying rehearsals. We can't wait until opening night to have fun shared with the audience.
‘Noel Coward wrote some fantastic music some of which is used in the play including “Some Day I'll Find You”.’
The performances will take place at the Erin Arts Centre on Thursday, July 11, Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 at 7.30pm.
There will also be a matinee performance on the Saturday at 2.30pm.
Tickets are £12 for adults and £10 for concessions. Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre to book tickets.